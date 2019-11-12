|
Kenneth Maurice Turner
Little Rock, AR - Kenneth Maurice Turner, 66, of Little Rock, Arkansas, died at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas on November 9, 2019.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas on June 26, 1953, he was the son of the late Marvin & Ola Turner.
He graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1971 and from the University of Central Arkansas in 1975. He also received a Master's degree in Mathematics from the University of Central Arkansas in 1976.
Ken married his high school sweetheart, the late Ann Brown Turner, on September 27, 1975 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He worked for 32 years at Entergy, beginning his career in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, then moving with Entergy to Little Rock, Arkansas, The Woodlands, Texas, New Orleans, Louisiana, and ending his career in Jackson, Mississippi. He served on the Pine Bluff School Board and was an active member of the Rotary Club of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He was a Deacon and Elder of First Presbyterian Church of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, active in the Discovery class of The Woodlands United Methodist Church of The Woodlands, Texas and most recently was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Little Rock, Arkansas. After he retired, he married the late Connie Correro Wells of Madison, Mississippi on August 30, 2013. He was an avid Razorback fan and golfer and traveled the world, playing at every golf course he could.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Brown Turner; his second wife, Connie Correro Wells; his parents, Marvin Lee Turner & Ola Pauline Mize Turner; sister, Lois Janet Turner McCord; and a nephew, Todd David McCord.
Survivors include his daughter, Allison Turner Kimes and her husband Nicholas of Ozark, Missouri; twin sons, Edward Rhine Turner of Little Rock, Arkansas and Andrew Mize Turner of Leavenworth, Kansas; granddaughters, Grace Ann, Emma, and Madelyn Kimes all of Ozark, Missouri; a sister, Martha Turner Roberts and her husband Sam of Stuttgart, Arkansas; a brother, Mark Turner and his wife Starla of White Hall, Arkansas; many nieces and nephews; and wonderful and caring extended family and friends that sustained him during his struggle with liver disease.
Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Little Rock, Arkansas. Everyone is encouraged to wear Razorback attire or a red shirt. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Little Rock, Arkansas with Reverends Sam Roberts and Jeff Price officiating by Ralph Robinson and Son Funeral Directors of Pine Bluff. The family will be at 319 Miramar Blvd, Little Rock, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Ann Brown Turner Cancer Research Endowment, UAMS Foundation Fund, 4301 West Markham Street, #716, Little Rock, Arkansas 72205, the Todd McCord Memorial Scholarship Fund, Williams Baptist University, 56 McClellan Dr. #3736, Walnut Ridge, Arkansas 72476, or the .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019