Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Relate Church
6885 Siwell Rd.
Byram, MS
Kenneth Michael Andries


1958 - 2019
Dickinson, TX - Kenneth Michael Andries, 61, lost his short battle with pancreatic cancer on July 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 Mon July 29th at Relate Church in Byram.

Mike enjoyed his life in Dickinson Tx the past 5 years. He was a master griller, Orange Beach lover and a huge Disney fan. He was Territory Manager for Ratermann Mfg for the past 14 years.

He is predeceased by his parents Doris and Luke Andries and his brothers Jim and John Andries.

Survivors include his loving wife Stacy of Dickinson Tx, son Thomas (Chelsey) and daughter Jennifer Israel (Allen); sisters Lucy (Cile) Phillips, Mary Jane Mason, Linda Walshock, and Janet Keys; grandchildren Tatum and Beckham Andries and Hannah, Jacob, Isaac and Noah Israel.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 28, 2019
