Kenneth Michael "Mike" Rollins
Brandon, MS - It is with great sadness that we share with friends, family and our community the sudden passing of Kenneth Michael "Mike" Rollins. Born in Meridian Mississippi on Feb 11, 1952, Mike died suddenly at his home in Brandon on July 20th, 2020. He was 68 years old.
Mike and Christine, his wife of 39 years, moved to Brandon Mississippi in 1983 where they opened a Golds Gym. The couple trained together and with others in the sport of bodybuilding, and both Mike and Chris competed at the national level in the sport before settling in to develop other careers.
In their home in Brandon, Mike and Chris shared in their love of animals and enjoyed the company of each other, their children, grandchildren, visiting family members and friends. As a member of Pine Lake Church in Brandon, Mike lived a life of belief, love and kindness. Their home and property was a sanctuary for people, pets and other animals. Being in the Mike Rollins circle meant you felt safe and loved.
A hard-working, independent man, Mike co-owned Mississippi Restaurant Services. Mike was highly respected in his trade and met and made many friends in the community with his good humor, kindness and wit. Despite his muscular stature that he maintained throughout his life, he cast a friendly and welcoming shadow. So many family, customers and friends will feel the loss of Mike Rollins.
Mike leaves behind his loving wife Chris; daughter Heather and Son-in-law Ricky Smith; daughter Brande and husband Jeff Callahan; grandchildren Austin, Michael and Olivia; and his brother Pat Rollins. Michael also leaves behind sister-in-law Jeanette (Craig) Luther; and brothers-in-law Michael (Maureen) and Stephen (Michelle) Beaubien. He is predeceased by his son, Sean; his parents, Grace and James Rollins; and his brother Tom.
Visitation for family is at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home Thursday, July 23rd from 5:00-7:00pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24th at 10:00 am at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Memorial donations in memory of Mike Rollins may be made to: Mississippi Animal Rescue League at www.msarl.org
and The Wounded Warrior Project
at woundedwarriorproject.org
.