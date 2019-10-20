|
|
Kenneth Ray Eady
Florence - Ken was born on October 20, 1964 in Jackson, MS and he took his last breath on this earth on October 19, 2019, one day before his 55th birthday, and was completely healed and at peace in the arms of Jesus. Ken's family was with him, and although we will miss him every day, we take comfort in knowing he is at peace and does not have to fight any more.
Ken's family will receive guests on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. all at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Richland, MS.
Ken was a loving husband, caring stepfather, great big brother and a very proud Paw Paw. Ken was a great friend to all and never met a stranger. He knew Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and knew that one day he would meet him face to face. Ken was a member of Hickory Ridge Baptist Church and loved his Faith in Action group. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. Ken loved camping, boating, and fishing.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow "Buddy" and Zacel Berry Eady; his grandparents, W.G. (Mildred) Eady and Malone (Juanita) Berry; and mother-in-law, Margaret Starnes.
Ken leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 13 ½ years, Cyndi Starnes Eady of Florence; his brother, Richard Eady of Florence; three stepdaughters, Shana (Chris) Thompson, Sharla (Derek) Warren, and Sam (Coby) Lovelady; his grandchildren (whom he loved dearly), Haleigh and Kane Thompson, Garrett DeLuna, Shaye and Brysten Lovelady and Cloey Hudson; his stepmother, Jewel Eady of Fairfield Bay, AR; stepsiblings: Stephen (Amy) Babb, Amy (Andy) Higdon, Scott (Kristy) Babb, and Daniel (Mandy) Babb; his uncle, Tommy (Susan) Eady, and aunt, JoAnn (Lavern) Tucker. Ken had numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and many friends, who each held a special place in his heart.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019