Kenneth Slay
Terry - Kenneth Max Slay passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the age of 88 years old. Due to the current COVID pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service at a later date.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jackie Turner Slay, of 66 years; his children, Mike Slay (Liz), Ken Slay (Ronda), and Tina Morgan (Dale); his 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; his brother, Rodney Slay; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Maye Slay; as well as brothers, Curtis, Glen, Robert, Drewie, Horace, and Jimmy; and sister, Mary Carr.
Kenneth served as Captain of the Jackson Fire Department for 23 years and Fire Chief of the Mississippi State Hospital for 16 years before retiring. After retiring, he proudly continued serving at First Baptist Terry, where he and Jackie have been members for 36 years. He was proud to serve as Deacon as well and served on many committees within the church. Most of all, Kenneth loved spending time serving his family. He made sure everyone felt important, loved, and special every day of his life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to missions at First Baptist Terry, 209 Raymond St, Terry, MS 39170 or The Heart of Hospice Foundation, 134 Columbus St. Charleston, SC, 29403.
The family appreciates each of their friends, family and community members for their thoughts and prayers. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion.
.