Stringer Family Funeral Homes
28023 Highway 28
Hazlehurst, MS 39083
(601) 894-1331
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
28023 Highway 28
Hazlehurst, MS 39083
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
28023 Highway 28
Hazlehurst, MS 39083
Kenny Westrope


1959 - 2019
Kenny Westrope Obituary
Kenny Westrope

Hazlehurst - Kenneth Wayne (Kenny) Westrope, 60, passed away August 28, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be 5pm-7pm Friday at Stringer Family Chapel. Services will be 11am Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at the family cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Westrope was a native and lifelong resident of Silver Creek and Hazlehurst. He was a retired industrial painter. He and his wife traveled extensively with rodeo events and attended church services during that time and had attended Bethel Baptist Church when at home in Hazlehurst. He loved to mentor young cowboys and spend time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Jeanine Westrope; parents, Eugene and Betty Westrope of Hazlehurst; children, Kenneth Wayne Westrope, Jr. (Maggie), Kristy Cheyenne Demorest (Terry) all of Hazlehurst and Jamie Rossell and Cody Andrews of Florence; 7 grandchildren and brothers, Orlen Westrope and Terry Westrope all of Hazlehurst and Ron DeBruin (Monica) of Odessa TX.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 30, 2019
