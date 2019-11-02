Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Kernie Jackson


1928 - 2019
Kernie Jackson Obituary
Kernie Jackson

Richland - Kernie Milton Jackson, 91, went home to be with the Lord Friday, November 1, 2019. A funeral service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 am at Lakewood Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior.

Mr. Jackson was born in 1928 in Jones County Arkansas to John Alexander Jackson and Addie Battle Jackson.

Mr. Jackson spent most of his working life as a carpenter. He was a Mason and a member of Shriners International.

Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his parents, John Alexander Jackson and Addie Battle Jackson; wife, Mary Ellen Haggan Jackson; son, Craig Haggan Jackson; and two brothers, Thomas Jackson and Lloyd Jackson.

He is survived by his son, Danny Milton Jackson; daughter, Tammy Waltman (Tim); grandchildren, Thomas Waltman, Jacob Jackson, Samantha Jackson, and Craig Haggan Jackson, Jr.; and several great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Tracey Floyd and the caregivers at Plainview Assisted Living in Richland, Mississippi for taking such great care of Mr. Jackson over the past two years, and Brother Bob Blakeley, pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Richland, Mississippi.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to at 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, Florida 33607 or to Lighthouse Baptist Church at 505 Cleary Road Richland, Mississippi 39218.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
