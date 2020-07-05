1/1
Kerry L. Parker
1948 - 2020
Kerry L. Parker

Raymond - Kerry L. Parker 72 passed away July 4, 2020 at Hospice Ministries, Ridgeland, MS. He was born June 20, 1948, in Moon Lake MS to the late James Boyd (J.B.) Parker and Gertrude Morgan. He was the eleventh child and is preceded in death by his siblings Frances Doss, James Parker, Donna Thornton, Mary Syble Parker, and Eunice Pallante.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2pm at First United Pentecostal Church, Raymond. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

He is survived by his wife Becky L. Parker of Raymond, MS, son Michael Parker, (Dianna Crawford) of Holcomb, MS. His brothers Boyd (Ray) Parker, (Lorraine) Stafford, TX, Tony Parker, (Judy) Leland, MS, David Parker, (Linda) Marvel AR, and two sisters Doris Tidwell (Preston) of Batesville, and Naomi Dunn (V.H.) of Pleasant Grove, MS. A large family of nieces and nephews.

Kerry served in the U.S. Army SFC, with duties in Vietnam and Desert Storm. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and Murray State, where he earned his Masters in Human Development. He retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2016. At the time of his illness, he was serving as the Assistant Pastor of the First United Pentecostal Church Raymond, MS.

Memorials can be made to Kerry L. Parker, Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1188, Raymond, MS 39154.

Visit wrightferguson.com to sign the online guestbook.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 5 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
6018575625
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
