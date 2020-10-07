1/1
Kerry Lynn Warren
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kerry Lynn Warren

Gallman - Kerry Lynn Warren, 71, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Copiah Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Hopewell Baptist Church with burial following in Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friday all at Hopewell Baptist Church.

Mr. Warren was born on December 15, 1948, in Louisville, the son of the late Leonard Ellis Warren and Annie Lizette Ray. After completing high school, Mr. Warren earned his Bachelor of Criminal Justice. He accepted a position at the Mississippi Department of Corrections at Parchman Penitentiary. While working at Parchman, he met another employee, Kathie, whom he would later marry and share their life together. Mr. Warren retired after 25 years as a Warden.

After retirement, he opened a computer repair shop in Cleveland and employed his grandchildren, allowing them to earn extra money. He also owned a concession business, Prime Time Concessions serving festivals throughout Mississippi and Alabama. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.

Mr. Warren enjoyed working outside, mowing his grass and tinkering. Most of all he cherished his family and will be remembered as loving and devoted husband, a cherished step-father and devoted grandfather.

He is preceded in death by father, Leonard Ellis Warren, his mother, Annie Lizette Ray Warren and his sister, Sherry Kay Warren.

Survivors include his loving wife, Kathie Warren of Gallman; step-son, Michael Phillip Lamb and his wife Lisa of Reno, NV; grandchildren, Linnea and Lydia Lamb of Reno, NV; Trey and Renee Sears of GA; Caitlin Sears of Gallman; Michael Newman and his wife Kyleen of Minnesota; Andrene Glass her husband Wade of Cleveland; Lorenzo Newman of Cleveland; Isaiah Newman of Minnesota; Ashley and Lauren Bridgman of Pensacola, FL; Emma Hodge of Boyle, MS; great grandchildren, Cooper Sears of Georgia; Alaina Glass and Anthony Glass, III of Cleveland.

Mr. Warren is also survived by his three fur babies, who were like his children, Rover, Silky and Josie.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sebrell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved