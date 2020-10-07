Kerry Lynn WarrenGallman - Kerry Lynn Warren, 71, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Copiah Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Hopewell Baptist Church with burial following in Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friday all at Hopewell Baptist Church.Mr. Warren was born on December 15, 1948, in Louisville, the son of the late Leonard Ellis Warren and Annie Lizette Ray. After completing high school, Mr. Warren earned his Bachelor of Criminal Justice. He accepted a position at the Mississippi Department of Corrections at Parchman Penitentiary. While working at Parchman, he met another employee, Kathie, whom he would later marry and share their life together. Mr. Warren retired after 25 years as a Warden.After retirement, he opened a computer repair shop in Cleveland and employed his grandchildren, allowing them to earn extra money. He also owned a concession business, Prime Time Concessions serving festivals throughout Mississippi and Alabama. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.Mr. Warren enjoyed working outside, mowing his grass and tinkering. Most of all he cherished his family and will be remembered as loving and devoted husband, a cherished step-father and devoted grandfather.He is preceded in death by father, Leonard Ellis Warren, his mother, Annie Lizette Ray Warren and his sister, Sherry Kay Warren.Survivors include his loving wife, Kathie Warren of Gallman; step-son, Michael Phillip Lamb and his wife Lisa of Reno, NV; grandchildren, Linnea and Lydia Lamb of Reno, NV; Trey and Renee Sears of GA; Caitlin Sears of Gallman; Michael Newman and his wife Kyleen of Minnesota; Andrene Glass her husband Wade of Cleveland; Lorenzo Newman of Cleveland; Isaiah Newman of Minnesota; Ashley and Lauren Bridgman of Pensacola, FL; Emma Hodge of Boyle, MS; great grandchildren, Cooper Sears of Georgia; Alaina Glass and Anthony Glass, III of Cleveland.Mr. Warren is also survived by his three fur babies, who were like his children, Rover, Silky and Josie.