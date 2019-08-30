Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Broadmoor Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Broadmoor Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery
Kevin Erwin Obituary
Kevin Erwin

Madison - Kevin B. Erwin was born April 11, 1962 in Memphis, TN and is the son of John Erwin and the late Beverly Blagg Erwin. Kevin moved to Madison in 1992 and he and his wife Debra own and operate Interstate Battery in Ridgeland, MS. Kevin enjoyed fishing and playing golf and will be remembered for his humor. Kevin could best be described as loving life, his family and friends. Kevin always had a smile on his face and never meet a stranger. He will be greatly missed.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 36 years, Debra; children, Nicole Erwin and Evan Erwin, amazing granddaughter Brooklyn; father and step mother, John and Ann Erwin and a brother, Chris Erwin and his wife Cindy.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Broadmoor Baptist Church with the funeral service at 11:00 am in the church sanctuary. Interment will follow in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name are suggested to : We Will Go, 806 N. Farish St Jackson, MS 39202 or Madcapp, 181 Waterford Pkwy Dr. Canton, Ms 39046.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 30, 2019
