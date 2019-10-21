|
|
Kevin Michael Cribbs
Brandon, MS - Kevin Michael Cribbs, 45, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be 1pm Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be 5-8pm Wednesday at the funeral home and starting at 11am Thursday. Burial will follow in Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS.
Kevin was born in Jackson, MS on October 4, 1974, to David and Joan Cribbs. He graduated from Forest Hill in 1993, and received his Bachelors in Accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi. He spent many years as a tool and dye maker at Delphi Packard and the past eight years was employed with the State Auditors office.
Kevin will be lovingly remembered as an Ole Miss football enthusiast and Steelers fan. He was a true outdoorsman, especially loving hunting and fishing. Kevin was a loving father and will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Mandy Myrick Cribbs; children, Collin David Cribbs, Caleb Ethan Cribbs and Claire Blakeney Cribbs; mother, Joan Rogozinsky Cribbs; sister, Marci Miranov; brother, Richard Miranov; special nieces and nephew. He will also be missed by his loyal companion, Gunnar. He was preceded in death by his father, David L. Cribbs.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously ask donations to be made to his children's college fund, further details will be posted at www.ottandlee.com.
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019