Kevin Michael Jones
Raymond - Kevin Michael Jones of Clinton, MS went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020 after a massive heart attack. Kevin was born in Jackson, Ms on September 26, 1971 to Ray E. Jones, Jr and the late Diane Walls Jones.
Kevin was a young man with special needs who had the ability to bring joy and delight to all who knew him. His family worked tirelessly to be sure that Kevin's needs were met and that he was able to have experiences that enriched his life. His mother devoted her life to Kevin. Despite the challenges of his life, he brought much light and laughter to her life. Diane and Kevin were an inseparable pair and were well known by Clintonians as they went about town, with Kevin frequently stopping to tell someone about one of his adventures. Those who knew Diane never heard a single complaint from her about how much her life was consumed with Kevin's care. Diane's unexpected death in June was most difficult for the family.
Kevin started at Willowood Developmental Center in pre-school. He moved to the Clinton School District to start his school career at the Little White House. It is there that he developed lifelong friends and grew to maximize his potential. He loved school and relished participating in all of the school activities. Kevin remained in the Clinton Schools until age 21, earning his Certificate of Completion. In the last few months Kevin has attended a day program, Pure Joy.
Kevin attended Morrison Heights Baptist Church with his family and was active in the Special Needs Program there. In his child like way, Kevin understood about the love of God and to the extent possible understood about the promise of Heaven. All who love him are rejoicing that Kevin is with the God of creation and is at perfect peace and all of his special needs are met completely.
He is survived by his loving Daddy, his aunts, Kathy Berry of Crystal Springs, Ms and Margo Gathers of Raymond, Ms, and a large host of friends. Services will be held at Morrison Heights Baptist Church at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 4th, with visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 before the service. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020