Kimberly Ann Lang
Brandon - Kimberly Ann Lang died on Thursday, February 28, 2020 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. She was 58.
A native of Essex, England, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Gloria Teer Milner.
Raised in Yazoo City, she was a graduate of Pearl High School. She attended Hinds Community College where she received her associate's degree.
Mrs. Lang was a paralegal in Vicksburg for various law firms for a number of years. She was a woman of many talents and hobbies. She loved art, journaling, flowers, and spending time gardening. She loved music and playing the piano. She loved the Lord and read and studied scripture. She was the most selfless and giving person; always compassionate to those around her or in need. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Kelly Donald. She is survived by her husband, Wayne R. Lang, of Brandon; son, Jake Artman, of Vicksburg; daughter, Kelsey Artman Hankins (Zack), of Monroe, LA; sister, Christy Livingston (Michael), of Madison; and granddaughter, Riley Grace Hankins.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 until the hour of the service at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 6035 Hwy 25 in Flowood, the Rev. Rick Sawyer, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeland Place Garden Park Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020