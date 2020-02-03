|
Kimberly "Kim" Walker
Brandon - On January 30, 2020 Kim passed away at home following an accidental fall causing her head to strike the floor.
She was born November 27, 1977 to Joseph and Linda Jackson at Fairfax, VA; and remained there until November, 1982 when the family relocated to Michigan due to her father's reassignment with the FBI. In 1988, another relocation brought them back to the Washington, DC area where they remained until 1991 when they were transferred to Jackson, MS.
After graduating from high school, she went on to become a nurse, eventually caring for hospice patients. She is survived by her parents; step mother, Angie; brother, Kevin (Heidi); sister, Allyson (Hue); son, Brayden; daughter, Harlee; nephew Jonah; nieces, Morgan and Keegan Michelle; aunt, Connie Skaggs; uncle, Les Jackson.
Visitation is set for Wednesday 2/5/20 1:00 - 2pm at St. Philip's Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 5400 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS 39211, with funeral service immediately following.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children or Hospice Ministries, Ridgeland, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020