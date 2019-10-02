|
LaDelle Harlan Ray
Hazlehurst - LaDelle Harlan Ray passed away September 30, 2019 at St. Catherine's Village in Madison MS. Visitation will be at 1 pm on Friday October 4th, at Stringer Funeral Home in Hazelhurst MS., followed immediately by a graveside services at 2 pm at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery, Wesson, MS. Stringer Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Mrs. Ray was born April 21, 1929, to William Louis Harlan and Margaret Hartley Harlan. She graduated from Hazlehurst High School in 1947 and attended Jackson Commercial College in Jackson. She began her career with the W. S. Henley Law Firm in the Jackson office, following in the footsteps of her two sisters.
In 1949 she married Milton D. Ray, ultimately following him throughout his career with the US. Forest Service to Atlanta, Denver, Albuquerque, and Washington DC. During that time she worked for Lawyers Title Insurance Corp. in Atlanta, later beginning her career with the Federal Government in Denver, working with the General Services Administration. Upon her husband's reassignment to Washington, DC Mrs. Ray began work with the US. Department of Agriculture, staff office of the Secretary, with whom she spent the major part of her career. Mrs Ray had an interesting and rewarding career, working with many interesting and supportive people. Her career led her to spend extensive time on Capital Hill monitoring Congressional Hearings and reporting back to the Secretary on matters relating to the USDA.
Mrs. Ray received numerous awards throughout her career, the most prestigious being the Superior Service Award from then Secretary of Agriculture Earl Butz. This award is the second highest award given by the USDA. The highlight of her career was her appointment as USDA's representative to the President's Real Property Inter-agency Task Force formed for the purpose of improving the management of Federal Real property. Mrs. Ray was a charter member of the National Property Management Association.
She and her husband retired in 1985 and moved back to Mississippi to be with their families. Mrs. Ray is predeceased by her husband, her parents, sisters Bessie Mae Nelson, Bernita Harlan and brother B. L. Harlan; nieces Joy Harlan Cliburn and Kimberly Harlan; nephews Louis Harlan, John E. Harlan and great nephew Kirk Cliburn. She is survived by her nephew in law and devoted caregiver Bennett L. (Roy) Cliburn, Clinton, MS; niece Margaret Nelson Forsythe of Seattle, WA; and great nieces Katherine Forsythe Sebastiani, Sonoma, CA; Melodi Cliburn Dingus, Jackson, MS; Shannon Harlan Holt, Gallatin, TN; and great nephews Perry Harlan Cliburn, Madison, MS; David Forsythe, Kirkland, WA; Hunter Harlan, Rapid City, SD; and Jeffery Louis Harlan, Alexandria, LA; and; and many Great Great nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff and employees of St. Catherine's for the excellent care she received during her years there. Memorials may be made to St. Catherine's Village or to the Springhill Baptist Church, Wesson, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 2, 2019