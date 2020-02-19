|
Landen Sky Brookshire
Clinton - Landen Sky Brookshire died February 8, 2020. He was 15.
Born February 3, 2005, he was a wonderful son and loving brother with a heart of gold. He was full of life, outgoing, and always brightened the day with a smile and laughter; the oldest of 7 siblings. A student at Clinton Junior High, his hobbies were hunting, fishing, making things (country at heart), and bike riding/racing. He is survived by his father, Frank Chance Brookshire (Amanda Barber); stepfather, Jake Presley; brother, Liam Stone Brookshire; stepbrother, Jeremiah Barber; stepsisters, Sky Jowers and Kylie Jowers; maternal Nana, Teri Rogers; maternal Papaw, Kenneth Rogers; paternal Mamaw, Melinda Brookshire; step Meme, Lisa Presley; step Gpaw, Tony Presley; aunt, Erica Nero; uncle, Sammy Presley; aunt, April Pierce; paternal great Nanny, Bettie Shepherd; paternal great Grandpa, James Preston Shepherd; step great grandparents, Darwin and Amarylus Holland; and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service on Saturday at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton.
Memorials may be made to Raymond Road Baptist Church, 4622 Raymond Rd., Jackson, MS 39212.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020