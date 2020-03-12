Services
Landrith D. Jarrell Sr.


1931 - 2020
Landrith D. Jarrell Sr. Obituary
Landrith D. Jarrell Sr.

Canton - Landrith Dean Jarrell,Sr.,age 88,of Madison County, MS died March 6, 2020 at his home. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Canton, MS on Friday March 13, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 am with the funeral mass to follow. Internment will be in Natchez Trace Memorial Cemetery.

Dean was born on July 10, 1931 to John and Ivel Jarrell in Tennessee where he spent most of his youth until the family moved to Providence, KY. After graduating from Providence High School in 1949, Dean enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base. He met his wife Rete on a blind date and they were married for 57 years.

Dean is preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite Hayes Jarrell and his son Landrith (Landy) D. Jarrell, Jr.

Survivors includes his daughter, Thomasita (Tommie) and husband John Xerri of Fruitport, MI; granddaughter Katie H. Jarrell of Nevada City, CA; grandson Tristan R. Xerri of Fruitport, MI; sister Virginia Sue Villines of Dixon, KY; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 12, 2020
