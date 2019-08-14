|
Lanell M. Ivey
Woodstock, GA - Lanell M. Ivey, 82, formerly of Pearl, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Woodstock, GA.
Lanell M. Ivey was a native of Sumrall where she graduated High School. After Graduation, she married John W. Ivey and moved to Pearl. She made Pearl her new home and started a family there and Lanell began her 62 year endeavor as a beloved Wife and Mother.
In time, she also entered into her 36 year career in public service. She was Chief Deputy of the Circuit Clerk's Office for 28 years and Rankin County Circuit Clerk for 8 years.
She was a faithful member of McLaurin Height Baptist Church in Pearl. She was outgoing and kind to everyone she met, and anyone who knew her would tell you it was a pleasure to call her a friend. Her beautiful smile and generous heart will be missed. Her compassion and willingness to help those in need certainly made the world a better place.
She is survived by 1 child, Jay Ivey, and 1 grandchild, Logan Ivey.
Visitation will be 4:00-7:00pm, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, August 15, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with interment in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
To share condolences, please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019