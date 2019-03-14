|
|
Lanny Richard Robinson
Raymond - Lanny Richard Robinson, 66, passed away on March 12, 2019, at his home following a lengthy battle with liver cancer. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, at 12:30 p.m. at Pinelake Church in Clinton, MS with the celebration of life service to follow at 2:00 p.m.
Lanny was born on April 4, 1952, in Jackson, MS to Rex William Robinson and Lany Elizabeth Abernethy Robinson. He grew up in Raymond and was a graduate of Raymond High School. After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi, he served three years as a policeman for Petal, MS. Later he entered Mississippi College School of Law. He received his J.D. degree in 1980; did oil and gas work for three years; then joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Vicksburg, MS where he worked for 29 years before his retirement in 2012 as the Vicksburg District's Deputy Counsel.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Susan Rayburn Robinson; son Benjamin Carl Robinson (Alison); daughter Abby Lynn Robinson Bennett (Vic); stepdaughter Leigh Grantham Lucroy (Charlie); five grandchildren: Gabe Lucroy, William Guy, Alex Robinson, Bella Bennett, and Robert Lucroy; brothers William Rex Robinson (Betty) and Edward Guyle "Buddy" Robinson (Sharon).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Science Park, P.O. Box 389, Smithville, Texas 78957, or the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 14, 2019