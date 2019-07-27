Services
First Baptist Church
100 E College St
Clinton, MS 39056
(601) 924-6705
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Lanora Naron Sauls


1924 - 2019
Lanora Naron Sauls Obituary
Lanora Naron Sauls

Clinton - Lanora Naron Sauls, 94, of Clinton, MS, passed away at Baptist Hospital on July 25, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Sunday July 28, 2019 at 4:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior.

Lanora is preceded in death by her husband, Kenton Sauls; father, Oren Naron; mother, Roberta Naron Parkman and step dad, E.D. Parkman; brother, Charles O. Naron (Elinor Applewhite Naron) and half-brother, Edwin Parkman (Ann). She is survived by her niece and loving caregiver, Charlotte Naron Reeves (Carl Monte Reeves), and other loving family members.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church Clinton at 100 E College St., Clinton, MS 39056.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 27, 2019
