Lara Ashley Root Coleman
Jackson - Lara Ashley Root Coleman passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born on November 19, 1971, in Jackson, Mississippi, and was the daughter of Jack Thomas Root and Jacqueline Smith Root.
She was a graduate of Jackson Preparatory School with honors, Jacksonville State University cum laude, and the University of Mississippi School of Law.
Lara Ashley was a staff attorney to a United States Magistrate Judge for one year before she began her 25-year practice of law with her friend and mentor David Barfield. They have been leaders in the insurance defense industry, having published multiple peer-reviewed articles.
Lara Ashley had many outside interests, but her passion was tennis. She played in high school and in college on a scholarship, but her favorite opponent was her Dad. That is where they really connected.
She also loved nothing more than being at a sports field watching Bo and Smith play soccer, football, and baseball. She was the best cheerleader mom ever.
Lara Ashley was a long-time member of Northminster Baptist Church, and was passionate about her family, loved her many friends, and helping others.
Lara Ashley is survived by her father Jack Thomas Root, her sons William Robert "Bo" Coleman, III, and Thomas Smith Coleman, her sister Lindy Root, and many precious aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please support The Salvation Army Angel Tree, an organization Lara Ashley loved and supported for many years.
A private family memorial service will be held at Northminster Baptist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020