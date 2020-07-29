Larry Allen Randall
Florence - Larry Allen Randall of Florence, MS died peacefully on July 28, 2020 at the age of 80. He was surrounded by his loved ones during his last few days.
Larry was born on October 29, 1939 in Vicksburg, MS to the late Ernest Hazard Randall and late Evelyn Duke Randall. Larry grew up in Vicksburg along with his sister Marilyn Randall Geary and his late brother Ernest H. Randall II.
Larry is survived by his wife Patricia Randall and his sons Allen Wade Randall (Ginger) of Brandon, MS and Ross Gary Randall (Lisa) of Hattiesburg, MS. Larry's immediate family also includes children Gary Beard (Martha) of Pelahatchie, MS and Connie Beard of Pearl, MS. Grandchildren include Alisha Randall DeFatta (Jordan), Eric Randall, Alex Randall, Shelby Randall Tipton (Conner), Tanner Randall, Blake Beard, Justin Beard (Crystal), and Lanna Beard. Great grandchildren include Leighton Rae Beard and Avery Elise DeFatta (Due October 2020).
Larry worked and retired as a civil engineer with the Mississippi Forestry Commission and also served in and retired from the Mississippi Air National Guard. He was a member of Briarhill Baptist Church where he worshiped and served. Larry was a great friend, husband, father, and grandfather and was always quick to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and anyone that ever came in contact with him.
Funeral services will be conducted by Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence, MS and the burial site will be in the Rehobeth Baptist Church Cemetery in Pelahatchie, MS
Those serving as Pallbearers include grandchildren, Justin Beard, Jordan DeFatta, Eric Randall, Tanner Randall, Blake Beard, and Alex Randall.
Condolences can be sent to randalllarry@windstream.net.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com
