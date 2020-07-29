1/1
Larry Allen Randall
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Allen Randall

Florence - Larry Allen Randall of Florence, MS died peacefully on July 28, 2020 at the age of 80. He was surrounded by his loved ones during his last few days.

Larry was born on October 29, 1939 in Vicksburg, MS to the late Ernest Hazard Randall and late Evelyn Duke Randall. Larry grew up in Vicksburg along with his sister Marilyn Randall Geary and his late brother Ernest H. Randall II.

Larry is survived by his wife Patricia Randall and his sons Allen Wade Randall (Ginger) of Brandon, MS and Ross Gary Randall (Lisa) of Hattiesburg, MS. Larry's immediate family also includes children Gary Beard (Martha) of Pelahatchie, MS and Connie Beard of Pearl, MS. Grandchildren include Alisha Randall DeFatta (Jordan), Eric Randall, Alex Randall, Shelby Randall Tipton (Conner), Tanner Randall, Blake Beard, Justin Beard (Crystal), and Lanna Beard. Great grandchildren include Leighton Rae Beard and Avery Elise DeFatta (Due October 2020).

Larry worked and retired as a civil engineer with the Mississippi Forestry Commission and also served in and retired from the Mississippi Air National Guard. He was a member of Briarhill Baptist Church where he worshiped and served. Larry was a great friend, husband, father, and grandfather and was always quick to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and anyone that ever came in contact with him.

Funeral services will be conducted by Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence, MS and the burial site will be in the Rehobeth Baptist Church Cemetery in Pelahatchie, MS

Those serving as Pallbearers include grandchildren, Justin Beard, Jordan DeFatta, Eric Randall, Tanner Randall, Blake Beard, and Alex Randall.

Condolences can be sent to randalllarry@windstream.net.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chancellor Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved