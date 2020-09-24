1/
Larry Burks Sudbeck
1950 - 2020
Larry Burks Sudbeck

Madison - Larry Burks Sudbeck, age 69, passed away on September 16, 2020 at his residence. Larry was born on October 17, 1950 to James "Jim" Burks Sudbeck and Lucy Marie Porch Sudbeck.

Larry is survived by Wife, Denise F. Sudbeck of Madison, MS; Daughter, Carla L. Sudbeck of Madison, MS; Son, L. Baine Sudbeck; Daughter-in-law, Tiana P. Sudbeck; Two Grandsons, Lawson B. Sudbeck and Rylan G. Sudbeck of Madison, MS; 2 Nieces and 4 Nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James "Jim" and Lucy Marie Sudbeck; 1 Brother, James Henry Sudbeck.

Visitation will be held on Monday September 28, 2020 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison, Mississippi from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. A graveside service will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, Mississippi at 1:30 pm.

As an option to flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Central Mississippi Beekeepers Association, c/o Jim Pennington at 1288 E. Deer Ridge, Brandon, Mississippi 39042.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
SEP
28
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Glenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
