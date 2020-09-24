Larry Burks Sudbeck



Madison - Larry Burks Sudbeck, age 69, passed away on September 16, 2020 at his residence. Larry was born on October 17, 1950 to James "Jim" Burks Sudbeck and Lucy Marie Porch Sudbeck.



Larry is survived by Wife, Denise F. Sudbeck of Madison, MS; Daughter, Carla L. Sudbeck of Madison, MS; Son, L. Baine Sudbeck; Daughter-in-law, Tiana P. Sudbeck; Two Grandsons, Lawson B. Sudbeck and Rylan G. Sudbeck of Madison, MS; 2 Nieces and 4 Nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, James "Jim" and Lucy Marie Sudbeck; 1 Brother, James Henry Sudbeck.



Visitation will be held on Monday September 28, 2020 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison, Mississippi from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. A graveside service will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, Mississippi at 1:30 pm.



As an option to flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Central Mississippi Beekeepers Association, c/o Jim Pennington at 1288 E. Deer Ridge, Brandon, Mississippi 39042.









