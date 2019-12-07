|
Larry James
Flowood - Mr. Larry K. James, aged 70, native of Sylvarena, Mississippi and resident of Flowood, passed away on December 5, 2019 at St. Dominic's Hospital after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Diane Wyatt James, daughters Jessica James (Pete Hof) and Shannon James Griffin (Mark), granddaughters Alex and Devin Aultman, stepdaughters Helen Goate, Deneal (Corey) Dear, Darrah (Jason) Hicks, and brothers Lex (Betty) James and Kenneth James. He was affectionately known as "Pops" to grandchildren Jett, Daylee and Rook. Larry was also a much loved cousin and uncle to many.
Mr. James was preceded in death by his parents, Orin C. and Fannie Moore James, brother, Charles B. James, wife, Linda Rogers James, and wife, Dallas Sanders James.
Larry's love of flying guided his career. After joining the Mississippi State Highway Patrol as a trooper, he then served as a pilot for that organization. He later became chief pilot for Entergy. He considered himself fortunate to have a livelihood that allowed him to do something he loved and to be surrounded by people whom he considered more like family than co-workers.
In 2017, Larry built a cabin in Smith County, allowing him to spend even more time among his family; from logging "door time," to barn time, to porch time, he was always at the ready. Work was their play, to the extent that family members often accused them of breaking things just to have an excuse to get together and "work."
Larry's interests were many and his curiosity wide-ranging. One would be hard pressed to think of a situation for which he could not come up with just the right quote or song, often relying upon the vast wisdom of Waylon Jennings.
Larry will be remembered for loving with his whole heart as well as his legendary hugs and epic storytelling, frequently accompanied by a boyish grin that left listeners wondering where the line lay between truth and imagination. His limitless generosity and his willingness to selflessly care for others were the hallmarks of his character. The outpouring of love and concern during Larry's brief illness and since his passing both testify to the high regard in which he was held by so many. His legacy will be the lasting impression that he made in the lives of those fortunate enough to know and love him. As Larry was often heard to say before embarking on a journey, "The woods are lovely, dark and deep. But I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep, and miles to go before I sleep."
In keeping with Mr. James' wishes, no formal memorial service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the or the .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019