Larry M. Pettus
Pearl - Larry M. Pettus, 82, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 30, 2020. There will be a graveside service for the family and friends at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3:00pm.
Larry, affectionately known as Big Daddy to his family and friends, was a longtime resident of Rankin County. He was the only child of John and Doris Pettus and a native of the Coxburg community in Holmes County. Larry married Billie Faye Dotson of Cato on October 31, 1963. They were married for over 50 years, working side by side with each other. Larry was a devoted caretaker for his wife in her final years. He and his family have owned and operated Larry's Auto Sales in Pearl for over 48 years. Larry is survived by his children and their respective families; Robby Pettus of Flowood, Greg Pettus of Brandon, Eva Harris of Johns, Larry Wayne Dotson of Johns and Jan Thornton of Flowood. He was a longtime member of Christway Church in Flowood.
Friends wishing to make a memorial might consider Christway Church in Flowood, Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital in Jackson or a charity of your choice
.
.