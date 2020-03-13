Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Larry Owen Conn


1954 - 2020
Larry Owen Conn Obituary
Larry Owen Conn

Madison - Larry Owen Conn, 65, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

A homebuilder, Larry was a member of the Mississippi Homebuilders Association. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include: wife, Diana Conn; son, Austin Morgan (Brittney) and their children, Pierce, Carson, and Evie; daughter, Lauren Stegall (Keith) and their children, Coley and Georgia; sisters, Mary Harrell (Travis) and Peggy DeLaughter (Bobby); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
