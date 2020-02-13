Services
Collins Funeral Home
415 North Farish Street
Jackson, MS 39202
(601) 948-7223
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
415 North Farish Street
Jackson, MS 39202
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Good Hope Baptist Church
Florence, MS
The funeral service for Larry Singleton will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Good Hope Baptist Church, Florence, MS. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Singleton, 70, died February 9 at The Bluff Rehabilitation Center in Vicksburg, MS. Visitation is scheduled for 12:00 to 6:00, with a Family Hour 4:30-5:30 Friday at Collins Funeral Home chapel, 415 North Farish Street.. Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
