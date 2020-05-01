Larry W. Little



Larry W. Little, who died Thursday, April 30, 2020, was born in Vicksburg (Warren County) Mississippi, on October 20, 1941, the youngest son of the late Walter Hugh and Vona Guin Little.



He is survived by brothers Walter H. Little III (Barbara Horan) and Tom Warren Little (Sarah McClung), all of Shreveport, Louisiana; sister-in-law Elsie (Nettie) Vinson Little, relict of Keith Guin Little, of Vicksburg, Mississippi; and, several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by brothers Keith Guin Little, Paul Chapman Little, and Charles Robert (Bob) Little and sister, Vona Lugenia Little Wagner.



Larry was a graduate of Culkin Academy High School, Delta State University, and Auburn University. He was a retired public school teacher, guidance counselor, and school administrator for the Cobb County Georgia School District, Warren County School District, Vicksburg-Warren School District, the Natchez-Adams School District, and the Mississippi Department of Education. His educational career spanned more than four decades. Probably the most enjoyable and satisfying years of his accomplished career were spent as the Director of Guidance and Counseling at Warren Central High School. He was one of several



prominent educators and community leaders who made Warren Central High School one of the premier high schools in the State of Mississippi and the southeast during the decades of the 1970's and 1980's. The phrase that described his work philosophy was "If you have nothing to do, do not do it here." During his tenure at Warren Central, the curriculum at the high school more than tripled, from 47 to 169 courses and guidance services and programs implemented included student selfprogramming, a career information center, structured guidance program grades 7-12, job placement and referral, development of systemic curriculum including instructional guides and teaching resource units and criterion test banks for all subjects. All of these programs were innovations that became models statewide. He was a recognized leader in school guidance and counseling serving as President of the state and national school counselor professional associations. Also, he earned national board certification as a school guidance counselor.



In all of his job tenures throughout his career, he was the first to arrive on campus and the last to leave. Regardless how busy he may have been, he would always stop to assist and help others. There was always a steady flow of students, teachers, parents, and fellow administrators who visited his office daily, seeking information, counseling, direction and advice. Larry will be remembered for his kindness, gentleness, and unselfishness in his extraordinary consideration of others. He demonstrated throughout his exceptional life genuine sympathy and empathy for others. Philippians 2:20 describes Larry well: "I have no one like him. He takes a genuine interest in your welfare."



A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date at the Church Hill United Methodist Church, 11740 River Road, Natchez, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Larry's honor can be made to the Church Hill United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 37, Washington MS 39190 and the Bovina United Methodist Church, 70 Bovina Drive, Vicksburg, Mississippi 39180. Condolences may be offered at P. O. Box 977, Brewton, AL 36427.









