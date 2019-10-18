|
Laura Honea
Magnolia - Laura Marie Schwing Honea, 97, of Magnolia, MS, was born September 12, 1922 in Magnolia, MS., to Oliver Preston Schwing, Sr., and Laura Smith Schwing. She passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. She graduated from Magnolia High School in 1940 and attended St. Mary of the Pines Business School. During World War II she worked for the US Navy in New Orleans. On June 1, 1946, she married Sgt. James Earl Honea, also of Magnolia and began her life as an Air Force wife. Sgt. Honea was in the Army Air Corps and continued his military career in the US Air Force.
When James & Marie moved back to Magnolia in 1975, Marie went to work for the Pike County Tax Assessor's office and continued to work there until just before her 95th birthday in 2017. She was an active member of Magnolia Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder and Moderator of Presbyterian Women. She was also active in the Order of the Eastern Star, Gussie Evans chapter. She was secretary of the Magnolia Cemetery Assn. for many years. Marie loved to travel and went on many trips with family members and especially loved beach trips.
She was preceded in death by her parents, O.P. Schwing, Sr. and Laura Smith Schwing; brothers, Oswald Randolph Schwing, Bernard Norman Schwing and Oliver Preston (O.P.) Schwing, Jr.; and her husband, James Earl Honea. She is survived by her children, Patty Honea Self (Dwayne) of Canton and James N. Honea (Patricia) of Magnolia; grandchildren, Mitchell Self, Capt. Sam Self (Cheri), Allyn Anderson (Trey), Misti Honea, Alysa Vickers, Cameron Pillow and Emma Honea; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Self, Evelyn Self and her newest namesake Olivia Marie Anderson. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces who she called her own.
Celebration of Life service will be on Saturday, October 19, at Magnolia Presbyterian Church, Highway 51, Magnolia, MS. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm and continue until the service at 3:00 pm.
The service will be officiated by Rev. Charles Ray. Pallbearers are Mitchell Self, Capt. Sam Self, Donald B. Schwing, Richard R. Schwing, Trey Anderson, Ed Schwing and Cameron Pillow.
Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the (), Magnolia Presbyterian Church (245 N. Clark Ave, Magnolia, MS 39652) or .
