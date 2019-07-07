Resources
Laura Lee Crist


1946 - 2019
Laura Lee Crist Obituary
Laura Lee Crist

Pearl - Laura Lee Wilks Crist, 72, passed away on Sunday, June 29, 2019, at her home. A private family graveside service was held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS.

Laura was born on September 14, 1946 in Tuscaloosa, AL. She grew up in Vicksburg and later resided in Jackson, MS. Laura worked at the Mississippi Department of Employment Security for the State of Mississippi for 34 years. She retired in 2011. In 1979, she enlisted in the United States Army Reserves and served her country until she retired in September of 2006 as Sergeant First Class (E7). In addition, Laura worked at McRaes then Dillards in Customer Service and was a gift wrapper extraordinaire.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruby Wilks, and sister, Eloise Wilks Ochodnisky. Survivors include her children, Dr. Cindy Crist Reding (Keith) of Valley Park, MO, Bubba Crist (Sandy) of Brandon, MS, and Christy Parker of Clinton, MS; her grandchildren, China Lockhart (Austin), India Gebel (Nick), Carley Parker (Brandon), Cody Crist, Cole Parker and John Michael Collins; and, her great-grandchildren, Callan Hankins, Zane and Braylon Walker, and Casek Lockhart.

Memorials may be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Lean Blvd., Miami, FL 33134. Phone: 1-866-731-2673 ext. 387; email: [email protected] Online condolences may be made at www.lakewoodfuneralhomes.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 7, 2019
