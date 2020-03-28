|
Laura Patricia Gibson Quinnelly
Florence - December 16, 1959-March 23, 2020
Patty, as family and friends called her and "Meeme" to her grandchildren, died peacefully at her home, joining son, Scott, in heaven with her Lord and Savior. She was a kind, caring woman who loved life and her family.
Patty is survived by Jerry Quinnelly, her husband of 43 years, one son, Jerry Wayne Quinnelly, Jr., five grandchildren, and two sisters.,
In light of the current world problems, the family will have a memorial service celebrating her life at a later date.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020