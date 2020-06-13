Laurin Welch Hume
We are honored to tell you about this beautiful, incredible woman - her name is Laurin (Belle) Welch Hume - she is our momma! Mom was sleeping peacefully at her home in Leeds, AL when she went to Heaven on May 7, 2020. She was 90. Her health had been declining, and she was struggling with complications of dementia. We know she had a big smile on her face and much joy in her heart when she opened her eyes and was totally healed and face to face with Jesus, her Lord and Savior. We also feel sure she was greeted and welcomed home with many hugs by our dad, Leland Hume - her mom and dad, Maude McLaurin Welch and Houston Longino Welch - her brother, Houston Welch - and her grandson, Andrew Pray. Can only imagine what they are experiencing in Heaven together this very minute!
This is her story! Mom was born on November 25, 1929 in Harrison County in south MS. Her family later moved to Hattiesburg, MS and that is where she grew up. She went to Belhaven College in Jackson MS. At church she spotted a very handsome young man - the rest is history! Mom and Dad were married on July 11, 1950. They had 4 daughters known as "the Hume girls" - Ginny Tyree(husband-Kirk) of Birmingham, AL, Lyn Carnes of Huddlesston, VA, Martha Pray(husband-Buster) of Bentonville, AR, and Sally Mickey(husband-Doug) of Peachtree City, GA. Mom was blessed to be "Memama" to 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. What a legacy!
Mom went back to Belhaven College and got a BS in Education. She taught 1st grade for many years. After she retired she constantly ran into former students who always told her thank you for being "the best" teacher they ever had. She was a Master Gardener and could grow anything and tell you the name of every flower. People often stopped in front of our house to admire the beauty of her garden. Everyone was welcome in our home and all her guests knew and felt that. Mom constantly entertained and had weddings in our yard and rehearsal dinners and receptions in our home. She was a true southern belle - so classy! She did not meet a stranger and had a very sensitive heart. She would talk to everyone in stores, and if she saw a child crying she would always offer them a piece of gum or candy. She loved animals - especially her dog Sugar. Our mom sacrificed much. Many nights she stayed up very late making dresses for us, would get up early the next morning and get us ready for school and then go teach all day. We watched mom love, respect and care for our dad for 64yrs - such an amazing example for us and others!
These special words from a friend perfectly describe our mom. "Your mother was loved by all. Such a wonderful sounding board who shared her ear to any and all problems and added her wise judgment to all who turned to her for guidance."
Mom - Thank you for always being there for us, for teaching us, listening to us, helping and forgiving us, praying for us, and loving us! We love you very much!- Your Girls
We will Celebrate our Mom's Life at a family graveside service. Date has not been set. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.