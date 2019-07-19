Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Laverne "Totty" Sitton


1926 - 2019
Clinton - Laverne "Totty" Norton Sitton, known by her grand and great grandkids as Gtot, died peacefully at her home in Clinton, Mississippi on July 8, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born January 24, 1926 in Waukegan Illinois. Totty grew up in Vincennes, IN where she met and married Myron in 1947. Totty was a Registered Nurse, graduating as a cadet nurse at the end of WW II from Deaconess Hospital, Evansville, IN.

She and Myron moved to Jackson, MS in 1962 and she worked in the neonatal nursery at Hinds General Hospital. They moved to Clinton in 2004.

Two things energized Totty. Worshiping at her church and being with her family sharing her gift of hospitality.

Totty is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Myron; brother Lee Norton, son-in-law Glenn McGehee, grandson Daniel McGehee, and great grandson Nolan Sitton. She is survived by her four children, Carol Ann McGehee, David (Beth), Richard (Donna) and Don (Vicki), three grandsons, eight granddaughters and twenty-eight great grandchildren.

There will be a visitation Friday evening July 19, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton, MS. On Saturday July 20 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Clinton, MS, visitation is at 10 AM followed by a funeral at 11. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (1799 Clinton Raymond Rd, Clinton, MS 39056, www.orlcms.org).
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 19, 2019
