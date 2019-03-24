|
Lavonia Carter England
Madison -
Lavonia Carter England, age 101, peacefully passed from this life at Baptist Hospital on March 22.
She was born on January 31, 1918, in Derma, Mississippi. Along with her brothers and sisters, she worked in the Delta cotton fields while growing up, and was active in school sports, playing both basketball and softball. She was later an avid tennis player, even teaching her son to play.
Moving to Jackson, Mississippi after high school, she met the love of her life, Clarence "Ed" England. They were married on September 16, 1944. They had one son, Charles England.
She was always active in her church, First Church of the Nazarene, teaching Sunday School classes for elementary age children until the church was disbanded. She later joined First Independent Methodist Church in Madison, Mississippi, where she was a member until her death.
Throughout her life, whether teaching Sunday school, working in church activities, hosting youth activities, organizing and cooking for family reunions with her many siblings and their descendants, she was always looking for ways to give to others.
Lavonia and Ed lived the latter part of their happy retirement at Sunnybrook Estates in Madison, assisted by both the caring Sunnybrook staff and the wonderful ladies with Covenant Caregivers. The staff at Baptist hospital and the nurses with Hospice Ministries made her last few days as peaceful as possible.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed, and survived by her son, Charlie and his wife, Tupper, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any honorariums be sent to , or to her church, First Independent Methodist Church in Madison.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 24, 2019