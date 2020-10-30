Lawrence A. Rowe, Sr.



Clinton, MS - Lawrence A. Rowe, Sr. of Clinton, passed away restfully on October 28, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 90. He was born during the Great Depression on September 20, 1930 in Natchez, Mississippi to Gordon Hinsey Rowe, Sr and Ellen Foster Rowe.



One of five siblings with Gordon, Jr, Irene, Ruth, and Frank, he graduated from Natchez High School with the Class of 1948. After graduation, he continued working at his uncles' laundry until he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in January 1951. He served his country four years including two years in post-war Japan before being Honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in December 1954. Returning home, he attended Mississippi State University on the G.I. Bill and earned a Bachelor's degree in geology in 1958. He worked a career as a geologist with the Soil Conservation Service in Starkville, and later in Jackson. During retirement, he proudly served as Commander of the Clinton VFW Post.



He is survived by his devoted wife Bonnie of Martinville, sons Lawrence A. Rowe, Jr. and wife Jill of Brandon, Gerard Rowe and wife Lacretia of Pensacola, FL, and daughters Ashlyn Sullivan and husband Mike of Meadville, and Harriette Rowe-Hill and husband Jim of Fort McCoy, FL. He also leaves five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his wife Carolyn in 2002. Lawrence will be fondly remembered as a loving husband and lifelong hard-worker.



Arrangements are with Colonial Chapel of Magee.









