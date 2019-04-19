|
Lawrence Bruce Sharp
Brandon - Bruce Sharp passed away quietly at his home on April 13, 2019. Bruce had dealt with a variety of health issues over the last 10 years. Bruce was a Christian and attended Broadmeadow United Methodist Church. He was raised in the Lutheran Church.
Bruce was born in South Carolina and over the years lived in Maine, England, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Louisiana. He was a resident of Brandon, Mississippi at his passing. Bruce enjoyed photography, travel, sports, reading, and thought of himself as a wonderful cook. Bruce met very few strangers.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife Laura Hogan Tedder Sharp. Laura cared for him during his illnesses and was always at his side. She married Bruce knowing difficult times were ahead and remained devoted to him during their time together. Bruce often told people Laura was the kindest and most loving person he had ever known.
Bruce is also survived by his sons, Brad (Sarah) and Andrew (Sara). Other survivors include his precious grandchildren, Will, Reed, Walker, Avery, Tucker and Parker; his siblings, Steve Holmes (Vonda), Beverly (Rick), Joanne (Dale), Becky (Rodney), and Sarah (John); and his step-daughters Camille (Adam) and Susannah (Jacob). Bruce was especially grateful to his sisters for their compassion and concern during his illness. His sisters' husbands were all kind men and wonderful husbands. Other survivors include Patricia Jean Flanagan Sharp, the mother of his children. Bruce leaves behind many close friends, many with whom he shared friendships of 40 years or more. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; Samuel I. Sharp, Jr. and Pamela Jean Portass Sharp, his grandparents: Samuel I. Sharp, Sr. and Beatrice Carroll Sharp as well as John James Portass and Olive Portass.
Bruce traveled extensively in his work and with his family and was grateful for the opportunities he had to see the country and world. He often expressed his gratitude for his life experiences. He was incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren and delighted in time with them. Bruce coached youth sports for many years and volunteered at Children's Hospital and Stewpot Community services. He was actively involved in multiple charities and assisted in fundraising for countless organizations and causes.
Any memorials should be sent to the University of Mississippi Transplant Center, the University of Mississippi Cancer Institute, , or Stewpot Community Services. All of these organizations held a special place in Bruce's heart and he was personally involved with all of them.
Bruce was deeply grateful for the care he received from countless doctors, nurses, and technicians at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, as well as Drs. Bart Delashmet and Murphy Martin. The family also wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to these dedicated professionals, as well as to the staff of Sta-Home Hospice.
A Celebration of Bruce's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Broadmeadow United Methodist Church. There will be visitation prior to the service, beginning at 2:00 p.m., in the church parlor.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 19, 2019