Lawrence Dillon "L.D." King



Clinton - Lawrence Dillon King, Sr. (L.D.) went to his heavenly home on October 7, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1928, to Lawrence Sylvester King and Evelyn Flynt King in the Oak Grove Community. After graduating from Mize High School, he attended Ellisville Junior College and went to work for Deposit Guaranty Bank where he worked for 42 years, retiring as Vice-President. While working, he earned his BS degree from Millsaps College and SMU School of Banking.



He was very involved at Calvary Baptist Church serving as Sunday School Superintendent, deacon, Chairman of the Finance Committee, and Boy Scout Scoutmaster. After moving to Clinton, he became active at First Baptist Church in Sunday School, Forever Young, and the Senior Adult Choir,.



He was also very active in civic affairs. He served as State Civitan governor in 1981. He also represented Deposit Guaranty Bank part-time at United Way while working, and full-time after retiring.



Traveling was his hobby. He and Mary travelled to all the continental states, Alaska, Hawaii, and to several countries overseas.



Patriotism was very important to him. He was a Korean War veteran.



He married his high school love, Mary Ruth Wahlstedt. They were happily married for over 72 years. He is survived by his children Jan Hankins - (Ramey) and Larry King - (Vicki); grandchildren Reid Hankins, Sarah Hankins, Laura Boyd -(David), Dillon King - (Jessi) and Connor King - (Christina); great grandchildren, James Boyd, Owen Boyd, and Whitten Boyd. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his great pride and joy. They could always make him happy. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



A special thanks to Dr. Gary Nowell and Jackie, Dr. Scott Gibson, Ron Kyzar, Chris Crisler, Nancy Bunzy, Lanesha Donahue, Dorothy Jones, Besty Loper, and Hospice Ministries.



A graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park Pavilion at 10 a.m. on October 10, 2020. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required if attending service. This will be greatly appreciated by family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to either of the following: Mississippi College Dyslexia Education and Evaluation Center, P. O. Box 4039, Clinton, MS 39058, or Jackson Preparatory School, P.O. Box 4940, Jackson, MS 39296.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store