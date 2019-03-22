Lawrence Monroe Hamberlin, Jr.



Brandon, MS - BRANDON, MS - Lawrence Monroe Hamberlin, Jr., 87, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the State Veteran's Home in Kosciusko, MS. Funeral services are 2pm Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon with visitation starting at 12pm on Saturday. Interment will follow in Lakeland Place Garden Park Cemetery in Brandon.



Mr. Hamberlin was born in Maben, MS to Lawrence Monroe Hamberlin and Grace Hankins Hamberlin on January 2, 1932. Lawrence graduated from Duck Hill High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete and coached by his Dad. He attended Mississippi State University on a track scholarship, graduated in 1953, and later earned a Master's in Education. After college, he joined the U.S. Army and was commissioned as an Infantry officer. He served in the U.S., Europe, Korea, and Vietnam. Upon retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel, he began the JROTC program at Auburn High School in Auburn, AL, and then later went into banking. In 1985, he returned home to Mississippi where he retired from banking and became a teacher and an avid golfer.



Survivors include his son, Lawrence Monroe Hamberlin, III, daughter, Diane Sikes, daughter-in-law, Ashley, son-in-law, Stuart, granddaughter, Claudia Hamberlin, wife, Trudy, sister, Carolyn Robinson, and her husband, John. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his first wife and mother of their children, Mary Frances Hamberlin.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his honor to the Auburn High School JROTC program or the , .



Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019