Layne Douglas Presley
Clinton - Layne Douglas Presley died February 8, 2020. He was 13.
Born July 19, 2006, he was a wonderful son and loving brother; the second oldest of 6 siblings. A student at Clinton Junior High, his hobbies were bike riding/racing and gaming. Survivors include his father, Jake Presley; maternal Nana, Teri Rogers; maternal Papaw, Kenneth Rogers; paternal Meme, Lisa Presley; paternal Gpaw, Tony Presley; aunt, Erica Nero; uncle, Sammy Presley; paternal great grandparents, Darwin and Amarylus Holland; and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service on Saturday at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton.
Memorials may be made to Raymond Road Baptist Church, 4622 Raymond Rd., Jackson, MS 39212.
