Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Olde Towne Community Church
220 W. Ridgeland Avenue
Ridgeland, MS
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Olde Towne Community Church
220 W. Ridgeland Avenue
Ridgeland, MS
Interment
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Columbus, MS
Lee Armand Benoist Obituary
Lee Armand Benoist

Jackson - Lee Armand Benoist, 61, devoted husband of Vickie Ferguson Benoist, died in his Jackson home of acute cardiac arrest on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Born on January 23rd, 1958, in a small north Mississippi community noted for its representation in modern American literature, Lee was the third of four sons born to Patricia and Edwin E. Benoist, Jr. The family resettled in Natchez a year later, where Lee was quick to develop the competitive personality for which he would become so well known.

Lee enjoyed an intimate education, on the fields of athletics, in the outdoors, by his father and paternal Grandfather, Dr. Edwin E. Benoist, M.D., and in the public schools of Adams County, and later Trinity Episcopal High, in Natchez, where he graduated with honors in 1975.

A trained economist, Lee earned his B.S. and M.S. at Mississippi State University in Agricultural Economics, in 1981 and 1984 respectively. He was a member of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association and served on the national board from 2004-2009. He served also on the Central Mississippi Scholarship Board from 2004-2009 and received the Distinguished Service Award in 2010, contributing as well to the annual "Evening In Maroon" Banquet at Mississippi State.

Lee is survived by his wife Vickie, his two hunting buddies, Apollo and Zeus, brothers Glenn (Tanya) of Southlake, Texas, Paul (Ginny) of Natchez, Keith (Melissa) of Natchez, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, 24 June, at10 A.M., at the Olde Towne Community Church, Ridgeland, Mississippi, followed by the main service at 11 A.M.

Interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, in Columbus, Mississippi, at 4 P.M. Monday, 24 June.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Olde Towne Community Church, 220 W. Ridgeland Avenue, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or to the Central Mississippi MSU Alumni Scholarship Program.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 24, 2019
