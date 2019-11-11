|
Lee Hamill
Georgia - Lee Hamill, age 94, passed away on Thursday, 11/7/2019 following a severe stroke.
Born on February 10, 1925 in Memphis, TN, to Mary Henry and "Gusta" Hamill, he, his parents and two brothers moved to the family farm near Sturgis, MS and near their extended family, when he was six years old. The depression had ruined his father's business. He loved growing up on the farm. He had many wonderful stories which he passed down to the next generation.
He loved football all his life and played in junior high and varsity. Following high school graduation, he joined the US Navy and served in the Pacific in WWII from 1942-1945. He was stationed in Guam and in Okinawa, Japan. After completing his course in ROTC, he was commissioned and later promoted to 1st Lt. in the Air Force Reserves.
Following his time in the Navy, he returned home to attend Mississippi State University ("State"), but the freshman class was already full with other WWII veterans being admitted using the GI Bill. Instead, he went to East Central Junior College for his first two years where he met and fell in love with Joy Jolly, who would later become his wife and the mother of their two daughters.
Lee was always heavily involved in his churches and local organizations in every community in which he lived.
Mr. Hamill graduated from MSU in 1950 with a BS degree in Agriculture, married in 1951 and joined The Pet Milk Company. He and Joy moved from MS to Paris, TN, then Winona MS and Louisville MS during his years at Pet Milk. In Louisville, he was very active in his church, First Methodist and after Pet Milk, he worked for Taylor Machine Works, now The Taylor Group, for eight years, then moved his family to Jackson, MS in 1970. He worked at Mississippi Road Supply for the next 10 years, selling heavy road-building equipment. He and Joy were active members of Christ United Methodist Church.
In 1980 he had a life-altering car accident which ended his career at only 55 years of age. His neurologists thought he would never be able to think, speak or move again. However, Mr. Hamill, always resilient, recovered "miraculously" in their words. Over the next several years, he volunteered and promoted land-use projects and helped politicians with their campaigns. Following his wife's death in 2011, he moved to an assisted living residence.
Mr. Hamill is preceded in death by both parents, Lee Augusta and Mary Margaret Henry Hamill and brother, James Hamill. He is survived by his brother, Bob Hamill of Collins, MS (Annette) and two daughters, Patrice Simon of Biloxi, MS and Susan Stewart of Atlanta, GA; sons-in-law, Bob Stewart and Joe Simon; grandchildren, Lindsay Simon Lechner (Jeffrey), also of Biloxi, MS; Susannah Simon Swingos (Dan) of San Diego, CA and Allyson Stewart Wright (Raymond), also of Atlanta, GA; and great grandchildren, Channing and Gage Lechner, Delta and Jay Swingos and Ava Lee Wright and many nieces and nephews.
On November 12, Visitation at 1:00 PM followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM at the Lakewood Funeral Home at 6000 Clinton Boulevard, Jackson, MS 39209 and a reception immediately following in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in his name to the or The Parkinson's Association.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019