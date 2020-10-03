Lee Sharron Daniel Cauthen
Madison - Lee Sharron Daniel Cauthen, 77, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the 2:00 pm chapel service. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
A native of Durant, Mrs. Cauthen was born October 25, 1942 to Bessie Prater Daniel and William Gresham Daniel, Sr.
Survivors include: husband of 56 years, Robert Howell Cauthen; daughter, Rachel Bryson (Sam); son, Daniel Cauthen (Amy); granddaughters, Emily Bryson, Maggie Bryson, and Audrey Bryson; and her brother, William Gresham Daniel, Jr.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com
.