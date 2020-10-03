1/
Lee Sharron Daniel Cauthen
1942 - 2020
Lee Sharron Daniel Cauthen

Madison - Lee Sharron Daniel Cauthen, 77, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the 2:00 pm chapel service. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

A native of Durant, Mrs. Cauthen was born October 25, 1942 to Bessie Prater Daniel and William Gresham Daniel, Sr.

Survivors include: husband of 56 years, Robert Howell Cauthen; daughter, Rachel Bryson (Sam); son, Daniel Cauthen (Amy); granddaughters, Emily Bryson, Maggie Bryson, and Audrey Bryson; and her brother, William Gresham Daniel, Jr.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
