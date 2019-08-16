|
|
Leif Everett Ming
- - In just twenty weeks of life, Leif Everett Ming taught those closest to him about love. Whether it was wiggling on his Momma's lap at the beach or smiling at his Daddy as they walked through the family garden, Leif was the joy of their lives.
His parents celebrated and cherished every moment with their son. They had a blanket with numbers on it _ marking milestones in Leif's life. They'd celebrate each month by posting a picture on Facebook that said: "You are our greatest adventure."
Born March 26, 2019, Leif went to his heavenly home on August 13, 2019.
Leif was so dearly loved by everyone who knew him. The joy he brought to his loved ones will never be forgotten.
Nursery rhymes made him giggle. "Head, shoulders, knees and toes" was his favorite. When Leif heard the words, he'd break into a big, infectious smile that warmed the hearts of everyone in the room. Bath time was a special time. Leif loved kicking his feet and splashing his hands in the water. Most of all, Leif loved to cuddle with his parents, Josh and Hannah Ming.
Leif is survived by his parents and grandparents Joy and Steve Ming, Rachel Kellum, and Eric Zetterholm and Deborah Zetterholm
The memorial service, for friends and family only, will take place at Brandon First United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 17. Visitation is from 11-1, with the funeral following at 1. The family requests privacy in this difficult time.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 16, 2019