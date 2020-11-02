1/
Leila Downs Clark Wynn
Leila Downs Clark Wynn

Greenville - Leila Downs Clark Wynn, age 88 died October 31, 2020 at her home. Services will be held at St. James Episcopal Church in Greenville. She was born February 4, 1932 at her parent's home in San Augustine, Texas. She was predeceased by her parents, Anne Metcalfe Clark and Edward Clark and her son, William Thomas Wynn II.

Mrs. Wynn graduated from Saint Mary's Hall in San Antonio, Texas. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Smith College and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She also did graduate work at the University of Mississippi and Delta State University.

Mrs. Wynn served as Chairman of the Board of the First National Bank of San Augustine, Texas. She was a Vestry Person and Warden of Saint James Episcopal Church, a Trustee of Millsaps College and Chairman of the Board of the Straddlefork Foundation. A one time President of the Junior Auxiliary, Mrs. Wynn was Queen of the Junior Auxiliary Ball in 1972. She was a Trustee of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Research Center, President of the Greenville Garden Club and a Zone IV Director of the Garden Club of America. She was a Trustee of the Mississippi Chapter of the Nature Conservancy and Chairman of the Wildlife Mississippi. She served on the Board of the Center for the Study of Southern Culture and as a Director of the Foundation for the Mid South.

Mrs. Wynn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames of America, First Families of Mississippi and Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

Mrs. Wynn is survived by three daughters: Anne Wynn Weissinger (Mrs. Charles H. Weissinger, Jr.), Margaret Wynn Fortier (Mrs. William E. Fortier), and Martha Wynn Weissinger (Mrs. G. Matt Weissinger). She is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Mrs. Bobbie Jordan, Mrs. Jackie Turner, Mrs. Josie Moore, Mrs. Louis Grey, and Mrs. Willie B. Brown for their loyal service. The family would also like to extend their sincere thanks to the nurses of Delta Regional Hospice for the tender care of their mother during her final days.

Boone Funeral Home, Greenville is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
