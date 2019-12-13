Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Leila G. Morris Obituary
Leila G. Morris

Jackson - Leila G. Morris, 94, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Merit Health Central in Jackson.

She was born January 5, 1925, in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late N.L. and Louella Grice. She was a longtime member of West Jackson Baptist Church, and in more recent years a member of Parkhill Baptist Church in Jackson. Mrs. Morris was a loving wife and mother, devoted to her family and their home.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Morris, Sr., two brothers, and two sisters.

She is survived by her son, Eddie Morris, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be 9:00-11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Lincoln County.

Memorials may be made to Parkhill Baptist Church.

www.baldwinleepearl.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
