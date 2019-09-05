|
Lela Mae Cogdill
Brandon - Lela Mae Cogdill, age 91 of Brandon, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 2, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon. Visitation will be from 11:00am until 12:45pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
She was born in St. Joseph, MO on Independence Day, July 4, 1928 to the late Dale Tyre Cogdill and Mary Louise Fancher Cogdill. Lela and her late husband John Henry Cogdill lived in Stanberry, Mo most of their lives. They spent the last 25 years living here in Brandon. Lela was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Henry Cogdill; and brother, William Dale Cogdill.
Lela is survived by her three daughters, Sandra Linebaugh (Ralph), Lisa Renee' Cogdill, and Jayna Harrison (Mike); grandchildren, Amy Sherrill (Phillip), Mark Caper, Samuel Caper, and Harlee Harrison; great-granddaughter, Megan Sherrill; brother Ron Cogdill (Sandra); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 5, 2019