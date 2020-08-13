Minister Lela Mae Johnson



Minister Lela Mae Johnson transitioned from her earthly life and into eternal life with her Heavenly Father on August 5, 2020. Lela was a kind, loving, compassionate and independent woman who devoted herself to her Christian duties as a faithful servant. She spent her life on the battlefield for the Lord, as a spiritual warrior and being "sold out" for Jesus Christ. Lela was an inspiration to many and the epitome of how to live as a Godly, Christian woman. She leaves to cherish her memories: A loving mother: Viola W. Johnson, Sons: Kenya (Michelle) Johnson, and Dietrick (Racquel) Johnson, Siblings: Warren, John (Georgia), Larry, and Joyce Johnson, Grandchildren: Kameron, Peyton, McKenna and Adyson Johnson, and a host of loving family members and friends.



Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6-8pm at Jackson Memorial Funeral Service.



Graveside Services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Garden Memorial Park at 11am.









