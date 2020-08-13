1/1
Minister Lela Mae Johnson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minister Lela Mae Johnson

Minister Lela Mae Johnson transitioned from her earthly life and into eternal life with her Heavenly Father on August 5, 2020. Lela was a kind, loving, compassionate and independent woman who devoted herself to her Christian duties as a faithful servant. She spent her life on the battlefield for the Lord, as a spiritual warrior and being "sold out" for Jesus Christ. Lela was an inspiration to many and the epitome of how to live as a Godly, Christian woman. She leaves to cherish her memories: A loving mother: Viola W. Johnson, Sons: Kenya (Michelle) Johnson, and Dietrick (Racquel) Johnson, Siblings: Warren, John (Georgia), Larry, and Joyce Johnson, Grandchildren: Kameron, Peyton, McKenna and Adyson Johnson, and a host of loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6-8pm at Jackson Memorial Funeral Service.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Garden Memorial Park at 11am.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
JACKSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICE
1000 W WOODROW WILSON AVE
Jackson, MS 39213
(601) 969-9457
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by JACKSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 13, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Mary Wells
August 13, 2020
Prayers for the family in this time of sorrow.
Carrie Adams
Friend
August 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Ministers Walter & Tonie Lipsey of Faith4life, Jackson, Ms
Walter and Tonie Lipsey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved