Leland Somers Smith, III
Madison - Leland Somers Smith, III, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on December 27,2019, at the age of 62.
Leland was born on February 22, 1957, in Jackson, Mississippi, the son of Leland S. Smith, Jr., and Janice Taylor Smith. He was raised in Jackson and had lived in Madison, Mississippi, for the last 32 years.
Leland graduated from Callaway High School. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Millsaps College in 1980, graduating cum laude. At Millsaps he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. Leland obtained his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1982, after which he returned to Jackson to begin his practice of law. He joined the firm of Wilkins, Patterson, Smith and Pumphrey, where he practiced for over 34 years.
Leland married Priscilla Lawrence in July 1984, and together they had two children, Melanie Layne Smith and Leland Somers Smith IV, "Lee". More than anything in the world, he loved being a father, and in 2016, he delighted in becoming a grandfather to Mary Somers, and was looking forward to welcoming another grandchild in April.
A lifelong Methodist, Leland was raised at Broadmeadow UMC and had been a member of Madison United Methodist Church for the past 32 years, where he served on various committees and enjoyed attending the Methodist Men's Club.
A devoted family man and loyal friend to many, Leland always had an endless supply of jokes and country music lyrics to quote for every occasion. Many of his conversations began "Let me tell you a funny story." He was an avid reader, reading at least a book a week. He was a fan of Ole Miss football and Braves baseball. He cherished the community of Millsaps friends and alumni (especially his longtime KA brothers) whom he always enjoyed seeing at school gatherings and reunions.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents, Janice Taylor Smith and Leland S. Smith, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Priscilla Lawrence Smith; children, Melanie Smith Crawford (Wil) of Madison, Leland "Lee" Somers Smith IV of Austin, Texas and granddaughter Mary Somers Crawford of Madison. Sisters, Barbara Vilutis (Arv) of Houston, Texas; Brother-in-law, George Lawrence (Georgetta) of Memphis, TN. Nieces, Katherine Vilutis of Houston, Texas, Sara Vilutis of Dallas, Texas, Jennifer Mapp of Pearl, MS and one nephew Paul McCaige of New Orleans, LA.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am at Madison Untied Methodist Church, with the funeral service to follow at 10:30 am in the sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brookwood Community, 1752 FM 1489, Brookshire, Texas 77423 or to The Mustard Seed, 1085 Luckney Road, Brandon, MS, 39047 or to Madison United Methodist Church, 100 Post Oak Road, Madison, MS 39110.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019