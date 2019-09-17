|
|
Lena G. Sprowles
Jackson - Mrs. Lena Sprowles, 84 , passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Lakewood Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Pleasant Hills United Methodist Church Cemetery in Eden, MS.
Mrs. Sprowles is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Sprowles, Sr.; parents, Robert T. and Louise Bell Cottle; brothers, Jim and Bobby Cottle.
She is survived by her children, John McCurdy, Danny McCurdy, Carolyn McCurdy, Jimmy McCurdy, and Vic McCurdy; sister, Estelle Georgia Dyer; and numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 17, 2019