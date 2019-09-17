Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Sprowles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena G. Sprowles


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena G. Sprowles Obituary
Lena G. Sprowles

Jackson - Mrs. Lena Sprowles, 84 , passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Lakewood Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Pleasant Hills United Methodist Church Cemetery in Eden, MS.

Mrs. Sprowles is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Sprowles, Sr.; parents, Robert T. and Louise Bell Cottle; brothers, Jim and Bobby Cottle.

She is survived by her children, John McCurdy, Danny McCurdy, Carolyn McCurdy, Jimmy McCurdy, and Vic McCurdy; sister, Estelle Georgia Dyer; and numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.