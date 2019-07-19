Services
Southern Funeral Home
100 Pine Street
Lexington, MS 39095
(662) 834-2607
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Southern Funeral Home
100 Pine Street
Lexington, MS 39095
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Lena Mae (Ruth) Ables


1934 - 2019
Lena Mae (Ruth) Ables Obituary
Lena Mae (Ruth) Ables

Durant - Mrs. Lena Mae (Ruth) Ables,formerly of Durant, MS died July 18, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Nursing Home in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Visitation will be Saturday, July 20,2019 at 11am at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS with the funeral service to follow at 12pm. Burial will be in Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula, MS.

Lena was born on November 29, 1934. She and her late husband, Henry Ables, owned and operated Henry Ables Body shop for 35 years before their retirement.

Survivors include daughters, Cathy Wilson (Denny) and Pam Lawshe (Jeff) of Jonesboro, AR; grandchildren, BryanWilson (Meghan), Lindsey Busby (Emerson), Whitney Robinson (Kevin), Brandon Lawshe (Olivia) and one great grandchild, Evelyn Robinson all of Jonesboro; and one sister, Joy Campbell of Hattiesburg. Lena was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Henry Ables; parents Ledell and Estelle Jennings of Tchula; one daughter, Joan Ellis of Durant; and brothers Harvey Jennings and Homer Jennings.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 19, 2019
